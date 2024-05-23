Man who shot at Santa Maria police officer sentenced to 100+ years in prison

A man who shot at a Santa Maria police officer during an attempted arrest was sentenced Tuesday to 118 years to life in prison.

In April, a jury found Dustin Daniel Morales, 31, guilty of attempted murder on a peace officer, assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a peace officer, and carjacking.

On November 14, 2020, a Santa Maria police officer spotted Morales, who was wanted in another case, in the River Ranch apartment complex and attempted to arrest him. While struggling with the officer, Morales reportedly pulled out a gun, was able to break free from the officer, and started to run away. The officer chased after him. While running away, Morales tripped and fell, turned toward the officer, and fired a single shot, which missed.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, the officer did not return fire because of the proximity of multiple residential apartments. This allowed Morales to get away.

He reportedly then carjacked a driver at a nearby parking lot, stealing a van.

After ditching the van nearby and getting a ride from someone, Morales eventually ended up in Los Angeles where he reportedly got into a car chase with the California Highway Patrol and fired multiple shots at officers. He then crashed the vehicle he was driving and broke into a home, barricading himself inside. He eventually surrendered.

Morales received an additional 75 years to life for his crimes in Los Angeles.

He reportedly had two prior serious felony convictions, making him subject to California's Three Strikes Law.