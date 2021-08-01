Man with a gun arrested in Pismo Beach after firing rounds into the sand

An 18-year-old man is in custody after police say he fired off rounds into the sand at Pismo Beach.

According to the Pismo Beach Police Department, officers responded to the downtown area around 11 a.m. Sunday for reports of a suspicious man seen loading a handgun.

Multiple people called 911 after seeing the man, later identified as 18-year-old Joel Vela of Hanford, firing several rounds into the sand while following a female on the beach, according to authorities.

According to a statement from the female, she and Vela had gotten into a verbal argument before she walked away northbound on the beach. Vela follower her and fired off his gun to get her attention, police said.

Officials said no one else was involved and no injuries were reported.

After the incident, police made contact with Vela and took him into custody.

Vela was booked into the San Luis Obispo County jail on the charges of possession of an undetectable firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm and public intoxication.

His bail is set at $20,000.