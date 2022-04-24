Man with gunshot wounds found dead in parked vehicle in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police say a man was found dead of gunshot wounds at around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday near Main Street and Hansen Way.

The 61-year-old victim from Santa Maria was reportedly in his vehicle, which was parked on the side of the road, when officers found him.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred hours before, and while several people said they'd heard the gunshots, police say nobody called to report the shooting.

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for anyone with information about this incident to contact Sgt. Todd Logan at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2532.

