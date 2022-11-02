Watch Now
Many Californians can get health coverage for as little as $10 per month

Californians can now sign up for affordable health insurance through Covered California, the state’s Affordable Care Act marketplace, as open enrollment begins for 2023
Posted at 10:54 AM, Nov 02, 2022
Californians can now sign up for affordable health insurance through Covered California, the state’s Affordable Care Act marketplace, as open enrollment begins for 2023.

According to Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office, two-thirds of the 1.7 million Covered California consumers are eligible for comprehensive health coverage for as little as $10 per month and others can get covered for no cost.

An estimated one million Californians are uninsured and eligible for low-cost or no-cost coverage through Covered California or Medi-Cal. Nine out of 10 Californians who sign up receive financial assistance.

The governor's office says California’s actions to reduce the uninsured rate have led to more people with health care than ever before.

Interested Californians can click here for Covered California Plans.

