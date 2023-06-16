Watch Now
Many Juneteenth celebrations planned along the Central Coast

Many celebrations are planned along the Central Coast this weekend for Juneteenth, a celebration of the emancipation of those who were enslaved in the United States.&nbsp;
Below are just a few of the many events scheduled for the public to partake in this weekend.

  • 2023 Paso Robles Juneteenth Jubilee
    Saturday, June 17, from 1-4 p.m.
    Downtown City Park at 11th & Spring St.
    The community is invited to attend the third annual city-wide Juneteenth Jubilee. This year's jubilee includes music, games, speakers, and a silent auction. There will also be a kid's zone, and ethnic food such as BBQ brisket, fried fish, or fried chicken plates.
  • NAACP San Luis Obispo Juneteenth two-day celebration
    Saturday, June 17, from 11-5 p.m.
    Mission Plaza, 980 Palm St.
    There will be a resource fair, live musical performances, speakers, dancing, food and drinks for purchase, art, a silent auction, and a Freedom Lounge hosted by the History Center of SLO County. 
    Sunday, June 18, from 2-6 p.m.
    Unitarian Universalist Church, 2201 Lawton Ave.
    There will be a speaker and a book signing and a private screening of the documentary "The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks."
  • Harlem Nights Renaissance with Juneteenth Santa Ynez Valley
    Friday, June 16, from 7-10 p.m.
    Craft House at the Corque Ballroom, Solvang
    There will be live entertainment, signature cocktails, and dinner.
  • Discovering our Roots with Juneteenth Lompoc
    Saturday, June 17, from 11-8 p.m.
    Old Town Lompoc, South H Street
    There will be live entertainment, food, drinks, and games.
  • Nourishing The People Block Party with Juneteenth Santa Barbara
    Sunday, June 18, from 12-5 p.m.
    The Funk Zone, 200 Gray Ave, Santa Barbara
    There will be live music, dancing, poetry, artist exhibitions, a black artisan market, soul food, and a community cookoff.
