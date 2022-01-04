Many still affected by holiday flight delays

The holiday season is coming to an end which means the craziest time of year to travel is officially winding down, but many travelers are still facing flight delays and cancellations.

The San Luis Obispo Airport had two airlines with a cancellation or delay on Monday.

Inbound planes that were delayed at a previous airport are causing a domino effect for its next routes.

"My flight today is delayed supposedly because the flight was delayed earlier today (on a separate route)," said Nancy Evans, a traveler trying to get back to Chicago.

Evans' experience is similar to thousands of travelers this holiday season - all of them trying to plan for the worst.

Travel experts say pre-planning for a cancellation is the best thing you can do.

"I always tell my clients to be proactive, make a plan A, B, and C," explained Ingrid Siegel, President of Gulliver's Travel.

Experts at Gulliver's Travel of San Luis Obispo say things should be winding down but it will still take several days for airports to get caught up on re-booking all the passengers who have had their flights canceled in the last week or so.

