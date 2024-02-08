Many without power after storm passes through San Luis Obispo Co.

Around 2,300 PG&E customers are without power in San Luis Obispo County.

The outages came after heavy rains swept through the area Wednesday. A tornado warning was also briefly issued for parts of the San Luis Obispo County coast.

In the Grover and Pismo Beach areas, power went out at around 4 p.m. for 1,162 customers. People in the Tally Ho/Canyon area of Arroyo Grande have been asked to shelter in place due to downed power lines in the area.

Carina Corral with says five poles are down on Los Osos Valley Road by Turri Road affecting 167 customers.

There is no estimated time for restoration.

When the storm first hit the area, Corral says around 7,400 customers were without power, with a majority of them in the San Luis Obispo and Avila Beach areas.

She adds that the outages all happened within about 30 minutes of each other and says crews are responding as quickly as possible to restore power to everyone affected.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the Lompoc, Vandenberg Village, Los Alamos and Sisquoc areas until 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

