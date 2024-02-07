Watch Now
Tornado warning briefly issued for parts of San Luis Obispo County

Posted at 3:51 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 18:58:38-05

The National Weather Service briefly issued a Tornado Warning for parts of coastal San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday afternoon. It expired at 3:50 p.m.

At 3:36 p.m., the National Weather Service reported that severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado were located along a line extending from Morro Bay to 14 miles southwest of San Luis Obispo, moving east at 55 mph.

Locations impacted Morro Bay, Diablo Canyon, Los Osos, and Cayucos.

The warning was in place until 4:50 p.m.

Take shelter now if you are within the area of the warning. Stay away from windows This is part of a much larger line of storms that will march across the region quickly. We expect more warnings to be issued as this pushes east.

