Marian Regional Medical Center welcomes two sets of triplets

Two sets of triplets were born recently at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Three girls - Rose Marie, Camilla Rose, and Vickie Isabella - were born to Cristal Cabrera, a clerk in the OB Unit at the hospital.

Dignity Health Cristal Cabrera poses with her family at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Two girls and a boy were born to Santa Maria residents Estrella Flores and Luis Delamora.

The parents all said they were shocked when they found out they were having triplets but that they're excited to introduce the new babies to their families.

“I couldn’t believe it when they told me I was having three babies,” said Flores. “Now that they are here and doing well, I feel super excited to introduce them to my daughter, their big sister!”

“I was shocked when I found out I was having three babies, and I feel so blessed,” said Cabrera. “It feels amazing to be their mom, and the level of care I have received was above and beyond what I expected. I am so eager to introduce the girls to my children, and they are equally excited to meet the triplets.”

The hospital says all six babies were born healthy and admitted to the NICU for special care. They are expected to be released from the hospital in the next few days.