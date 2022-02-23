Mask choice resolution passes at Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board meeting

Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board members voted to approve a mask choice resolution on Tuesday night.

The resolution passed in a 5-2 vote.

It will allow parents to choose whether or not their children wear masks to school regardless of vaccination status and is effective immediately.

A Change.org petition started by students has gathered almost 2,500 signatures supporting mask choice.

Students and parents presented their case for the resolution during public comment at the meeting.

The decision is not in accordance with the California Department of Health's guidance of continuing the mask mandate for K-12 students.

Faculty and staff are still required to wear masks to schools in the district at this time.

