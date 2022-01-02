Maximum enforcement period on California’s highways still underway

In order to keep roads and highways safe from drivers under the influence, California Highway Patrol (CHP) has all available resources on patrol.

The Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) began on Friday Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:01 P.M. and will end on Sunday Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:59 P.M.

On Twitter, the agency reported that during the night of New Year’s Eve, officers made 263 arrests for driving under the influence across California. CHP said that it is an 8% increase compared to last year.

“To help keep the roadways safe through the holiday and beyond, our officers will be out in force to deter, detect, and remove impaired drivers,” said Amanda Ray, CHP’s Commissioner.

During 2021’s New Year’s Eve MEP, CHP reported a total of 709 arrests for driving under the influence in the state of California.

Additionally, 56 people died in crashes and according to CHP, half of the occupants were not wearing seat belts.