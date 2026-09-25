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Mayweather, our Pet of the Week, is super affectionate and looking for a home

Pet of the Week Mayweather
Woods Humane Society
Pet of the Week Mayweather
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Every week, we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week, it is two-year-old Mayweather's turn.

He came to Woods in early August and quickly became a staff favorite.

He is silly, fun, social, talkative, and very affectionate. Plus, with beautiful green eyes, he will be a perfect addition to a Central Coast family.

You can meet him at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo from noon to 4 p.m.

Now is a great time to adopt because, for Friday and Saturday ONLY, all adult dogs and cats at both Woods Humane Society locations are fee-waived.

Click here for more information on Mayweather!

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