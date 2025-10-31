Meet Poncho, a sweet and snuggly Chihuahua ready for his forever home

Meet Poncho, a two-month-old Chihuahua, and our pet of the week.

This 18-pound dog loves spending time cuddled up with his people, going on adventures and enjoying treats. He is fee-waived, neutered and ready to find his forever home. Anyone can visit him at the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo. Stop by from noon to 4 p.m.

Additionally, this November, Woods Humane Society is celebrating National Senior Pet Month. All cats and dogs 7 years or older will have their adoption fees waived.

"Senior Pet Month is a wonderful opportunity to spread awareness about the many great reasons to consider adopting an older dog or cat,” says Woods CEO Emily L’Heureux. “Just like the classic rock tunes we all love, the whole family can appreciate the sweet qualities of a senior pet. They’ve got soul, swagger, and a love for the simple things like snuggles, snacks, and naps.”

To view all of the currently available senior pets at Woods, visit the shelter's website.

