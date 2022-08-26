Meet Strider, our pet of the week on National Dog Day!

It is National Dog Day and also time to introduce you to our pet of the week! Strider, a year-and-a-half-old shepherd mix who is looking for a home and as much time in the water as possible.

Robin Coleman from the Woods Humane Society introduced us to Strider. She said, "Strider is just about a year and a half old shepherd mix. He is a very sweet, very loving, very people-friendly dog."

He has been at the shelter for a while but is ready for a new home. Coleman continued "he loves his doggy friends. He loves playing with toys. He loves playing with fetch. He most of all loves playing in the water. He's a total water dog."

Coleman said "he knows basic obedience, along with being reported to be crate trained, house trained and does well in the car."

He is fee waved and will be available for adoption at noon Friday at the San Luis Obispo shelter.

Many other pets at the shelter are also available for adoption without fees as we near the end of the "dogust" promotion that waves fees for any pet that has been at the shelter for more than 30 days.

If you have been keeping track of our pets of the week we have an update on Sally and Jack, the Pets of the Week on August 19th, they were adopted on the 19th after a family found out about them from this segment.

For more information about the other pets available and how to adopt Strider visit this link.