Meet the candidates for the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The League of Women Voters hosted a candidate forum for the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Tuesday.

The forum gave the public an opportunity to meet the candidates and have some of their questions answered.

Elaina Cano, Gaea Powell and Vanessa Rozo introduced themselves to voters and shared their goals if they were elected.

Cano is the current clerk-recorder. She said she started her career in public service 32 years ago as a preschool director and has served as the County Clerk-Recorder for the last four years. Cano said she has decades of experience to prepare her to continue as County Clerk-Recorder.

"The County Clerk-Recorder's office, and my job specifically, is built on public trust and transparency, accuracy, and, of course, experience," Cano said.

She said you can find the evidence of her abilities across the County Clerk-Recorder website.

"We do things top-notch in our county and I couldn't be more proud, not just of the service that I do, but the service of my team and the evidence through you guys of coming forward and asking these critical questions," she said.

Rozo said she and her family have lived on the Central Coast for 35 years. She is a small business owner and a paralegal. She said her experience will help bring trust back to the election process.

"Over the past six months I've been out listening to the community because one of the things that I do is I talk story with people," Rozo said. "I am willing to hear your story and how this office affects you or has impacted you or what you learn and what changes can be done."

"I'm California through and through. I wanna step up and serve my civic duty in a nonpartisan way because as Billy Graham says, 'I'm not for the left wing or the right wing. I represent the whole bird.' That's truly who I am," Rozo said.

Powell said she is a business consultant with over 30 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She said she aims to restore confidence in the constitutional administration of elections.

"I will honor my oath to the U.S. Constitution as well as the California Constitution and ensure that the office operates for professionalism, accountability, and full transparency," Powell said.

She continued, "Though while I always will honor my oath to the Constitutional Republic above all, which actually helps represent the people and protect them, and I don't get swayed by the popular opinion."

Powell is running for office amid an ongoing legal battle. The former Arroyo Grande mayoral candidate is facing election fraud-related charges. She faces eight felonies and one misdemeanor.

In a hearing earlier this month, Powell stood firm in her position that she did nothing wrong and never intentionally lied or deceived anyone.

Read more | Judge rules to move forward with election fraud case against former Arroyo Grande mayoral candidate

The primary election is June 2, 2026. The deadline to register to vote is May 18, 2026. You can register to vote here.