The San Luis Obispo's County Sheriff's K9 Custody Division just welcomed their newest members to the team.

Tide the dog graduated today from Gold Coast K9's training program alongside his handler, Correctional Deputy Shandi Cowan — just in time for National Correction Officer's Week, which ends on Sunday.

As members of the Custody Division, the newly minted team will specialize in narcotics detection.

https://twitter.com/SLOSheriff/status/1789034375339995179