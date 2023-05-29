Memorial Day ceremonies held in Santa Maria, Pismo Beach

There were several Memorial Day events held Monday on the Central Coast to honor military members who have died in service.

One ceremony took place at the Santa Maria Cemetery. About 100 people showed up to honor our military. Several wreaths were brought in remembrance as well.

Col. Bryan Titus was the guest speaker from Vandenberg Space Force Base. Titus spoke about the importance of remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"It's about serving our brothers and sisters, recognizing those that are still living, but also honoring those that have what we say transfer to post everlasting," Michael Stadnick Jr., master of ceremonies said.

People also turned out in Pismo Beach for a Memorial Day ceremony on the Pismo Pier.

Michael Dennis Smith, a missile technician with the U.S. Navy submarine service, attended the ceremony and talked about the meaning of the holiday.

“I served aboard a boat that operated out of Pearl Harbor. It's really a reflection on approximately 1.4 million men and several women that have given up their lives since the founding of this country. That's what it means. Well, it's diminishing - the World War Two veterans and that's a sad thing. But we do come here and hopefully run into them and thank them very much because you and I are here because of them,” he said.

The ceremonies in Santa Maria and Pismo Beach were just two of the many events held across the Central Coast this Memorial Day.