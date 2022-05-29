Memorial Day weekend travel is expected to increase this year

For many people memorial day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer. AAA predicts that more than 39.2 million people will travel this holiday weekend.

Whether it’s by car, airplane, or by even by train travel numbers are expected to increase 8.3% over last year.

According to Triple-A, three million people are expected to take to the skies this holiday. San Luis Obispo Airport officials say they are seeing an uptick in traffic and are approaching pre-COVID passenger numbers.

“We have 14 flights coming in a day and 14 flights going out. Planes are almost full if not at capacity," said SLO County Airport Deputy Director, Courtney Pene, "people need to remember to be patient and be kind because everyone wants to go somewhere fun.”

Others chose to hit the road despite record-breaking gas prices.

“We pre-planned for it you know, but you only get to go out once so let’s just take a road trip," said Lancaster resident Keith Blackwell.

Triple-A predicts that a total of 34.9 million people will travel by car this Memorial Day.

“We all budget and everything, but these gas prices are killing. I think our dad paid 140 just coming this way and he does come in a truck so," said Christine Sanmiguel from Visalia California.