Mesa Middle School teacher arrested after incident at school

A teacher at Mesa Middle School in Arroyo Grande is on administrative leave after an incident at the school on Tuesday.

Sarah Watts, 42, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, Watts pulled a hairbrush out of a 13-year-old student's hand which caused visible injuries to the student. A few minutes later, sheriff's officials say Watts started throwing papers and the same student suffered a cut on her temple.

In a message sent to families, Lucia Mar Unified School District officials said they are working closely with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office on the ongoing investigation.

"Your student’s personal safety and educational experience is important and we want to assure you that we are doing our due diligence to address the matter at hand," the message read. "We are taking this matter seriously and appreciate you allowing us the time to complete a thorough investigation."

Sheriff's and school officials said there is no ongoing threat to students or staff at this time.