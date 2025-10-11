Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Microsurface paving to cause delays in San Luis Obispo County

microsurfacing public works.jpg
County of San Luis Obispo Public Works Department
Crews perform microsurfacing on a rural road in San Luis Obispo County.
microsurfacing public works.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Microsurface paving will take place in San Luis Obispo County from October to November, causing delays in several communities across the county.

According to the County Public Works Department, this treatment provides a new wearing surface for roadways, ensuring that roads are kept in fair condition.

The work will take place in the following communities:

  • Nipomo 
  • Oceano
  • Los Ranchos/Edna
  • Palo Mesa
  • Rural Arroyo Grande
  • Pozo
  • Rural San Miguel

One-way traffic control and flagging will be in place during the work and residents will be informed with door hangers 72 hours before work begins. “No Parking” signs will also be present during paving.

Residents can expect driveway access to be restricted for a few hours while the product cures, with permission granted for emergency needs only.

There will be minimal delays in November as striping removal and temporary/permanent striping placement occur.

Specific roads that will be impacted can be found in this list.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg