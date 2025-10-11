Microsurface paving to cause delays in San Luis Obispo County

Microsurface paving will take place in San Luis Obispo County from October to November, causing delays in several communities across the county.

According to the County Public Works Department, this treatment provides a new wearing surface for roadways, ensuring that roads are kept in fair condition.

The work will take place in the following communities:

Nipomo

Oceano

Los Ranchos/Edna

Palo Mesa

Rural Arroyo Grande

Pozo

Rural San Miguel

One-way traffic control and flagging will be in place during the work and residents will be informed with door hangers 72 hours before work begins. “No Parking” signs will also be present during paving.

Residents can expect driveway access to be restricted for a few hours while the product cures, with permission granted for emergency needs only.

There will be minimal delays in November as striping removal and temporary/permanent striping placement occur.