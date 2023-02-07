Watch Now
Mid-State Fair seeks musicians to perform on stage this summer

KSBY News
Posted at 5:42 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 20:42:59-05

The California Mid-State Fair is looking for musicians to perform at the fair this summer.

Online applications for singers and bands are now open and will be accepted through March 31.

Musical acts in any genre are welcome to apply, but fair organizers are primarily interested in country, rock, pop, and soul.

Click here to apply.

Selected acts will be notified by email no later than Friday, April 7.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place from July 19 through July 30 at the Paso Robles Event Center. This year's theme is "Shake, Rattle & Roll!"

