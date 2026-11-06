Midnight, our Pet of the week kicks off an adoption special

Every week we feature an adoptable animal, this week it is Midnight's turn in the spotlight!

He is nine years old but so full of life and is very cuddly and loves to go on adventures.

He is a terrier, Pit Bull, and Siberian Huskey mix.

While at woods he has made a few doggie friends and is a volunteer favorite. He is house trained and is eager to meet new people.

He has been at the shelter since June, eagerly waiting for his forever home!

He is available from noon to 4 p.m. daily at the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma Ave. in San Luis Obispo.

Click here for details on Midnight!

Now is a wonderful time to adopt him (or many other pets at the shelter) because November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month! There are fee waived adoptions for pets age 7 or older from through November 30th!