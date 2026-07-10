Miner's Ace Hardware celebrates 70 years on the Central Coast

The family-owned Miner's Ace Hardware is celebrating 70 years on the Central Coast.

Since opening its first store in 1956, Miner's Ace Hardware has grown to 10 locations across San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties.

"Seventy years is more than a milestone. It's a reflection of the thousands of relationships we've built with our customers, team members, and communities," said Paul Filice, president of Miner's Ace Hardware. "We're grateful to everyone who has made Miner's part of their lives, and we're excited to continue serving our neighbors for generations to come."

Miner's Ace Hardware

In early 2026, Miner's Ace Hardware opened its 10th Central Coast location with a new store in Paso Robles.

To mark 70 years, Miner's will host an anniversary celebration featuring special savings, family-friendly activities, community events, and other opportunities to thank customers.

The company says it measures success by the positive impact it creates in the communities it calls home and will remain committed to its mission of being "the Helpful Place" for years to come.

