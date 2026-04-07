Minotaur IV rocket approved for launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base

The Minotaur IV rocket has been approved for launch out of the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

According to the base, the rocket will carry the Space Test Program (STP)-S29A mission.

In a release, Vandenberg SFB said it will carry a variety of payloads for the Department of War, U.S. Space Force and academic institutions.

If you live in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties, you may hear sonic booms during launch, according to Vandenberg SFB. However, the base said what you hear will depend on the weather and other conditions.

The launch is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7th between 4:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 8.