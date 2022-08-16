Minuteman III launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base overnight

An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base overnight.

Base officials say the Minuteman III test launch lifted off at 12:49 a.m. Tuesday.

The routine test launch was scheduled years in advance with the purpose of validating and verifying the “effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system” and “provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent,” Air Force Global Strike Command said in a press release.

"Tonight's success is due to the hard work and dedication of Guardians and Airmen from across Team Vandenberg whose contributions are vital to our nation's security," said Col. Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander and launch decision authority. "These test launches demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrent."

The launch window was from 12:01 a.m. to 6:01 a.m.

