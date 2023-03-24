Missing man from Santa Maria found dead near where he was first reported missing

Santa Maria police have found the body of a missing man following last week's storm, police announced Thursday.

Police said 32-year-old David Navarro was found by Santa Maria Police Department investigators around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The continued and ongoing investigation led investigators back to the area where Navarro initially went missing, according to the press release.

Navarro was found in the same general vicinity at Canal Street and Blosser Road. Officials said he was confirmed to be deceased.

Navarro was first reported missing on March 14 evening after he allegedly entered a fenced-off area near a flood control reservoir.

Police said Navarro was never seen entering the water; however, his jacket was located in the water nearby.

The cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

