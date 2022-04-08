Mission Cars helps non-profits through donated cars but is starting to see fewer donations

The demand for used cars is high right now, and a local organization that helps non-profits through car donations is seeing the effects.

You might think that old, unused car you have tucked away has no more miles left in it, but think again.

Mission Cars began as a way to financially support New Life K9s, a program that provides service dogs to first responders and veterans with PTSD.

“We are supporting multiple dogs, dozens of dogs for the two years of their life and it adds up," said Jennifer Tate, New Life K9s Program Manager. "The generosity of the community and the support of the community is really what is able to help us do what we do and provide these dogs to people who need them at no cost.”

Mission Cars soon realized other nonprofits also needed help.

“Getting a car donated can be a challenge so a lot of nonprofits in the area aren’t prepared to handle a car donation, so they either refuse it or take the easy way out and scrap it out and get a couple of hundred dollars for it," explained Mike Schmidt, Mission Cars Manager.

Instead of scrapping it out, Schmidt says nonprofits could get up to $2,000 with their help.

Mission Cars picks up the donated vehicle, fixes it up, and resells it. But now, the organization is getting fewer car donations.

“We are seeing a lot of fewer cars donated, partly because the value of used cars has gone up and people are less likely to give them to us," said Rhys Jansen, Mission Cars Program Director. "We are getting about one a week now and we would like to have three or four a week, would be what we want to return to.”

Jansen says many people don’t think their car has value or would be helpful to a nonprofit.

"You’d be surprised. With a little bit of elbow grease and TLC, it can be the difference between a program existing or not,” Jansen said.

All donations are tax-deductible and proceeds go to New Life K-9s or other local nonprofit partnerships. The organization also accepts trailers, motorcycles, RVs, and farm equipment.

To learn more about New Life K9s and Mission Cars, click here.