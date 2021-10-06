Mission Hope Cancer Center hosted a pink police cruiser unveiling

The Mission Hope Cancer Center on Tuesday hosted the unveiling of a pink wrapped Santa Maria Police Department police cruiser in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The pink cruiser can be found around the community through the month of October as officers engage with the public and hand out flyers with information on cancer and raise money for Mission Hope Cancer Center.

Mission Hope Cancer Center is the region's only advanced comprehensive cancer care center, located on the Marian Regional Medical Center campus.

Highly specialized physicians, oncology nurses, and therapists provide integrated oncology care to the Central Coast.