Moby, Pengu, and many other pups are looking for their forever homes

Every week, we feature adoptable animals from across the Central Coast!

Kicking things off this week is Moby, from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter!

This Pit Bull Terrier mix is just over 50 pounds and has been at the shelter since mid-November.

He just celebrated his second birthday and loves to play, learn new tricks, and go on adventures!

Turning our attention just down the road to Woods Humane Society is Pengu! He is just one of the many puppies hoping for a home before the end of the year.

Pengu is a Plott Hound and is just two months old. He and his littermates are learning all about the world and already showing off their personalities.

You can meet any of the pups available for adoption at the shelter off of Oklahoma Ave from noon to 4 p.m.

