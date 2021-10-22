Monarch butterflies make their way to the Pismo Beach Butterfly Grove

It’s that time of year again where you might start to see more monarch butterflies making their way to the Pismo State Beach Butterfly Grove.

That’s because the Western Monarch butterflies are fleeing the snow and coming to the coast, seeking warmth in the eucalyptus trees and from the marine layer that acts as a blanket to keep them warm.

Although the official count has not begun, Pismo State Parks officials say there are reports of 7,199 butterflies this season so far.

“This is a very good sign for the monarch population. Last year our entire count for the season peak was just around 200, so we are very hopeful we are going to see great numbers this year," said Danielle Bronson, a California State Parks interpreter.

State Parks officials are encouraging the community to help this species by planting native nectar flowers in their garden. The flowers provide a source of energy for the butterflies.

If you’re looking to go see these beautiful butterflies, the best time to visit is between Thanksgiving and Christmas.