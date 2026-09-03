Montecito expands firefighting resources during high-risk conditions

The Montecito Fire Department and Montecito Water District have partnered to create two temporary firefighter housing sites aimed at improving response times during periods of high fire danger and severe weather.

The sites, located at the East Valley Pump Station and Terminal Reservoir, will allow firefighters to be stationed on the eastern and western edges of the district when critical fire conditions are forecast.

“By proactively positioning firefighters at these two locations on the far ends of our district, we can greatly reduce the time it takes to arrive on scene of a vegetation fire in remote wildland areas where our fire risk is the highest,” Montecito Fire Chief Brian Fallon said.

The effort builds on collaboration between the two agencies following the Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles in January 2025, which led to the installation of four new fire hydrants at key water facilities.

“We are pleased to collaborate on these important initiatives to increase protection for residents,” Montecito Water District General Manager Nick Turner said. “This will also improve fire resilience at these water facilities that benefit the entire community.”

Travel trailers equipped with water and power will be installed at both sites this month to house firefighters when critical fire weather or storm events are predicted.

The fire department increased staffing 17 times in 2024 and 17 times in 2025.

