Montecito Fire rescues woman from trail after rattlesnake bike

TRAIL RESCUE: At about 9:10AM Saturday, Montecito firefighters were dispatched to the Romero Canyon Trail. A 26-year-old woman was hiking with her dog when she was bitten by a rattlesnake on her foot. SBC Air Support Unit, Helicopter 308, responded and hoisted the hiker out.

Fire crews were called to Romero Canyon Trail for a trail rescue for a 26-year-old woman who went hiking with her dog and was bit by a rattlesnake on her foot.

Officials say Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit, Helicopter 308, responded and hoisted the hiker out. The hiker was transported by helicopter to the hospital by approximately 10:15 a.m.

Montecito firefighters hiked down with the woman’s dog and turned it over to Santa Barbara County Animal Services who will reunite the pair.

During the rescue, firefighters spotted a bear on an adjacent trail. Bear sightings have been increasingly frequent in our community in recent weeks.

As the weather warms up, wildlife is coming out. Please use caution while hiking & be hyper vigilant of your surroundings.

Fire personnel says as the weather warms up, wildlife is coming out. Everyone is advised to please use caution while hiking and to be hyper-vigilant of their surroundings.