Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Montecito Fire rescues woman from trail after rattlesnake bike

TRAIL RESCUE 1.jpg
Montecito Fire Dept.
Montecito firefighters rescued a woman via helicopter on a trail after the woman was bitten by a rattlesnake on her foot Saturday morning according to <a href="https://twitter.com/montecitofire/status/1657472431341338624?s=20" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000169-778d-d0dc-adff-77efca370000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1684007841328,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000181-6361-dd67-ada9-6f6b7a380000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1684007841328,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000181-6361-dd67-ada9-6f6b7a380000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://twitter.com/montecitofire/status/1657472431341338624?s=20&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000188-16b0-d78f-addd-77f55d220000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Montecito Fire Department&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000188-16b0-d78f-addd-77f55d1d0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Montecito Fire Department</a>.
TRAIL RESCUE 1.jpg
TRAIL RESCUE 2.jpg
Posted at 1:08 PM, May 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-13 16:08:15-04

Montecito firefighters rescued a woman via helicopter on a trail after the woman was bitten by a rattlesnake on her foot Saturday morning according to Montecito Fire Department.

Fire crews were called to Romero Canyon Trail for a trail rescue for a 26-year-old woman who went hiking with her dog and was bit by a rattlesnake on her foot.

Officials say Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit, Helicopter 308, responded and hoisted the hiker out. The hiker was transported by helicopter to the hospital by approximately 10:15 a.m.

Montecito firefighters hiked down with the woman’s dog and turned it over to Santa Barbara County Animal Services who will reunite the pair.

During the rescue, firefighters say they spotted a bear on an adjacent trail.

Officials say bear sightings have been increasingly frequent in our community in recent weeks.

Fire personnel says as the weather warms up, wildlife is coming out. Everyone is advised to please use caution while hiking and to be hyper-vigilant of their surroundings.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg