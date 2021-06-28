Month-long investigation leads to arrest of unlicensed cannabis grower, authorities say

A Santa Maria man was arrested Monday for operating an illegal cannabis delivery service, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say Gilbert Montoya, 42, of Santa Maria was taken into custody around 7 a.m. after search warrants were served on the 100 block of E. Sunset Ave. and the 900 block of E. Hermosa St. in Santa Maria.

“The search warrants were the result of a month-long investigation into illegal cannabis sales and delivery service operating in the areas of Lompoc, Santa Maria, and unincorporated county areas. The operation did not have any state or county licenses and were selling untested and unverified products, which consisted of cannabis flower, vapes, pre-rolls, wax and edibles,” according to a press release.

SBSO

Montoya faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana for sale and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $35,000.