Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Month-long investigation leads to arrest of unlicensed cannabis grower, authorities say

The sheriff's office says he was operating an illegal cannabis delivery service
items.[0].image.alt
SBSO
20-150 Cannabis and Firearms.jpg
Posted at 4:38 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 19:49:18-04

A Santa Maria man was arrested Monday for operating an illegal cannabis delivery service, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say Gilbert Montoya, 42, of Santa Maria was taken into custody around 7 a.m. after search warrants were served on the 100 block of E. Sunset Ave. and the 900 block of E. Hermosa St. in Santa Maria.

“The search warrants were the result of a month-long investigation into illegal cannabis sales and delivery service operating in the areas of Lompoc, Santa Maria, and unincorporated county areas. The operation did not have any state or county licenses and were selling untested and unverified products, which consisted of cannabis flower, vapes, pre-rolls, wax and edibles,” according to a press release.

20-150 Cannabis Grow 2.jpg

Montoya faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana for sale and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $35,000.

Gilbert Montoya.jpg
Gilbert Montoya

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today