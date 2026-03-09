Month-long prescribed burn set to take place at Montaña de Oro State Park

Starting March 9, fire officials will be conducting a prescribed burn at Montaña de Oro State Park until the beginning of April. Actual burn days will be Monday-Wednesday or Tuesday-Thursday, and will occur depending on weather and permit conditions.

Fire activity will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with firefighters remaining on site for the duration of the operation. Around 100 brush piles by Horse Camp Campground and 200 brush piles around Bloody Nose Trail will be burned.

The operation aims to reduce fuel loads and fire hazards while improving native plant species. According to the California Department of Parks and Recreation, the prescribed burn will last through April 3.