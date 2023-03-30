Moonstone Beach boardwalk repairs begin at Hearst San Simeon State Park

The project to repair the Moonstone Beach Boardwalk at Hearst San Simeon State Park began Thursday, according to a press release sent by the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

The much-used 2,243-foot-long boardwalk, which runs parallel between the Moonstone Beach bluff-tops and Moonstone Beach Drive in Cambria, will include several ADA-related upgrades.

These upgrades include flatter re-routes, ADA parking spaces, and more compliant boardwalk surfaces and ramps. Additionally, the project also includes several resource-related improvements such as emergent wetland and native plant protection and re-routes and boardwalk relocation away from retreating bluffs.

To minimize impacts to the visiting public, the repairs will be completed in sections to allow continued use in other sections that have been completed, or not yet scheduled. However, the sections that are under repair will be closed to the public during work, and officials apologize for the inconvenience this will cause.

The project is expected to take five to six months to complete, depending on weather conditions and the availability of materials and supplies.

Several parking spaces have been closed off to stage equipment and materials at the Leffingwell Landing day-use parking lot, a few limited areas along Moonstone Beach Drive, and the Santa Rosa day-use parking lot. Work is scheduled to occur between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The repairs and upgrades are being done by Quincon, Inc, a local business headquartered in Grover Beach. The $1.6 million estimated contract cost is being funded by State Park's Accessibility Program.