More Central Coast towns up for USA Today travel awards

Voting has opened up for the 2022 USA Today Readers' Choice Awards, and several Central Coast towns have made the list.

Each year, the 10Best awards recognize the top 10 winners nationwide among several categories.

Current contests categories include Best Small Town Food Scene, Best Coastal Small Town, Best Historic Small Town and Best Small Town Cultural Scene.

Cambria, a coastal town in north San Luis Obispo County, and Los Alamos, a town in Santa Barbara County, are both shortlisted for the Best Small Town Food Scene, facing off against competition that includes Vail, CO, Newberg, OR, and Fredericksburg, TX. The two Central Coast towns are the only California representatives in the category.

Los Osos is among 20 nominees in the Best Coastal Small Town category.

Solvang showed its face in two categories: Best Historic Small Town and Best Small Town Cultural Scene.

Voting is open through June 6 at noon EST. Each person can cast one vote per category per day.