More SLO County PG&E customers at risk of power shutoffs

In an effort to avoid sparking a wildfire, PG&E could shut off power to more northern San Luis Obispo County residents this weekend.

Customers east of San Miguel, north of the Paso Robles Municipal Airport, and near Lake Nacimiento have been added to a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) Watch for June 21.

Power could be turned off as soon as 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, with an outage possibly continuing until 5 p.m. on Sunday. A total of 2,705 customers could be affected, according to PG&E.

Citing dry and windy conditions, PG&E shut off power to hundreds of customers near San Miguel on Thursday afternoon.

A Community Resource Center for people affected by the outage is open at the Cuesta College North County Campus, located at 2800 Buena Vista Dr. in Paso Robles. It is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. with resources including blankets, snacks, water, device charging, an ADA-accessible restroom and washing station, seating, and WiFi.

To check whether your home or business is under a PSPS Watch or Warning and to sign up for PSPS notifications, visit the PG&E website.