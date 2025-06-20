Some Santa Barbara County residents at risk of power shutoffs this weekend

PG&E and Southern California Edison (SCE) could shut off power this weekend to certain customers in Santa Barbara County.

Homes and businesses along parts of the South Coast and Santa Ynez Valley areas are being warned of potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS).

PG&E says it could shut off power to 388 of its customers in the areas of Highways 1 and 101, north and south of Buellton, and between Solvang and Santa Ynez starting at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 21, with an outage possibly lasting until noon on Sunday, June 22.

To see if your address is under a PG&E PSPS Watch, click here.

As of Friday afternoon, 550 SCE customers in Santa Barbara County were already under an active PSPS. The affected area includes a portion of Highway 154 south of Cachuma Lake, Paradise Road, and E. Camino Cielo from Highway 154 to San Roque Creek.

Nearly 11,000 additional SCE customers from Gaviota to Montecito are under a PSPS Warning through Saturday.

SCE has set up two Community Resource Centers where affected residents can access PSPS information and recharge electric devices:



Residence Inn, 6350 Hollister Ave., Goleta – 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Louise Lowry Davis Center parking lot, 1232 De La Vina St., Santa Barbara – 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

For the latest updates on SCE PSPS outages near you, click here.