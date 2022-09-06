More than 2,000 without power in San Luis Obispo Tuesday afternoon

An outage in San Luis Obispo has left more than 2,000 PG&E customers in the dark for the third day in a row.

The outage occurred around 2:19 p.m. on Sept. 6. It's affecting 2,312 PG&E customers in south San Luis Obispo, mostly west of Hwy 101. Sections of Los Osos Valley and Madonna Rds. as well as nearby neighborhoods are without power.

The same footprint was affected on Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon.

A caller told KSBY that she was unable to fill up on gas at Costco when the power went out.

Power is estimated to be restored by 6 p.m.

PG&E has not yet listed a reason for the outage.

The outage comes amid a week of statewide Flex Alerts while high temperatures strain California's power grid.