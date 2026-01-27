More than $5 million to be spent on SLO County projects

San Luis Obispo County is set to receive more than $5 million in new federal funding following the passage of the Fiscal Year 2026 government funding bill, recently approved by Congress and signed into law.

U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal announced the funding on Tuesday, highlighting investments aimed at strengthening public safety and supporting the region’s maritime economy.

The funding package includes $1,031,000 for the San Luis Obispo County Jail Security System Project, which will modernize the jail’s aging electronic security infrastructure.

The current system originally installed in 2014 covers critical operations such as video surveillance, door controls, and intercoms at both the main county jail and the Honor Farm.

“Modernizing our correctional facilities is crucial for the safety of staff, inmates, and the surrounding community,” Carbajal said. “This federal funding represents a critical investment in public safety for San Luis Obispo County, and a significant upgrade from the current system.”

In addition to the jail improvements, the bill allocates $4,120,000 in grants for the annual dredging of Morro Bay Harbor.

Officials say regular dredging helps maintain safe navigation channels and supports commercial fishing, recreational boating, tourism, and waterfront businesses.

“It would be difficult to overstate the importance of the annual dredging project for the economic strength of Morro Bay and broader San Luis Obispo County,” Carbajal said. “The project not only ensures successful maritime navigation but is foundational to maintaining the vitality of local tourism, recreational boating, and waterfront businesses.”

Rep. Carbajal began advocating for funding for both projects in the spring of 2025, submitting formal requests to the House Appropriations Committee as part of the Fiscal Year 2026 budget process.