More than 55 pets find a forever home thanks to the Clear The Shelters campaign

Dozens of residents in Santa Barbara County stopped by local animal shelters to adopt a furry friend.

This is part of NBC’s Clear The Shelters campaign, a one day pet adoption day, which seeks to connect every single homeless pet with a family willing to give it a nice warm home.

The event was finally in person and at least 55 animals: 30 dogs, 17 cats, six rabbits, one guinee pig and one rooster have been adopted

These are all pets from the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP), Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (BUNS), Santa Barbara Humane- Santa Maria Campus, Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society and DAWG.

“Every animal is fee waived, we have dogs, adult cats, kittens, they are all fee waived, they are all spayed and neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped, they are all ready to go home,” explained Matt Chan, a shelter manager in Santa Maria.

According to the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, another four Guinee pigs were put on hold thanks to this event.

Those still interested in adopting can visit the Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ website.

