Nearly $20k raised for Doan family during Sensorio fundraiser

Thousands of dollars were raised for the family of Kyle Doan during a weekend fundraiser in Paso Robles.

The 5-year-old was swept away by floodwaters the morning of Jan. 9 on his way to school in San Miguel and has not been seen since.

Sunday, the multi-acre light show Sensorio donated 90 percent of ticket sales to the Doan family.

The co-founders say Kyle’s father works at the exhibit and they wanted to do something to help the family during this difficult time.

Sensorio says a total of 227 people attended the four-hour event raising nearly $20,000 for the family.

The fundraiser came a day after the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office held another search for the missing boy.

A sheriff’s spokesperson says nothing of significance was located Saturday and adds that there is no set date, as of now, for any additional searches.

The sheriff’s office is no longer conducting daily searches but has said search efforts will continue on a limited basis as they continue making their way up the Salinas River in the ongoing search for Kyle.

SLO Co. Sheriff's Office Kyle Doan

*This story has been updated to reflect that nearly $20,000 was raised for the family. Sensorio updated the number after first saying around $9,500 was raised.