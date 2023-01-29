Watch Now
Search for Kyle Doan continues, moves up the Salinas River

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:55 PM, Jan 28, 2023
Another search took place Saturday by San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's rescue and dive team officials following the disappearance of Kyle Doan.

The 5-year-old was washed away in floodwaters the morning of Jan. 9 on his way to school in San Miguel.

So far, sheriff officials say there has been no sign of the boy after days of searching.

Thirty-five members of the sheriff's department's search and rescue went out to the Salinas River Saturday searching.

This is the first search since last weekend after sheriff’s officials said efforts would continue but on a limited basis.

Saturday's search took place north of the River Road Bridge, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is north of the previous areas searched along the Salinas River and will continue to move more north up the river.

Sunday, a fundraiser is taking place at Sensorio for the Doan family.

