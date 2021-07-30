Watch
More trash removed from Salinas Riverbed

City of Paso Robles
Teams from the city have been clearing away sites like these that pose a fire risk in the riverbed.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jul 30, 2021
The Paso Robles Police Department has announced that 15,500 additional pounds of trash have been removed from the Salinas Riverbed from July 23-28. The cost of the most recent cleanup was approximately $7,400.

It is part of the ongoing Salinas River Project, which covers the area from Niblick Bridge to the city limits north of the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

In May, the area was designated a high fire risk, and the Community Action Team has worked with the Paso Robles Fire Department and the Community Services Department to clear away trash.

The police department says that after the area was cleaned, sights were reestablished. At the sites, teams have found open fire pits, propane tanks and gas powered generators.

One additional person was arrested on charges that included having an illegal fire and refusing to vacate the designated high risk fire area. That brings the total number of arrests related to the project to eight.

On Wednesday, crews contained a fire that broke out in the riverbed.

