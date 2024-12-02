Morning Minute: Headlines to kick off your work week

Happy Monday everyone, this is Shannon MacNeil your Senior Daybreak Reporter. Here are some local headlines to get you out the door and start the week off right!

First up, weather... it's finally December, but it's going to feel a little more like Spring today, check with Meteorologist Vivian Rennie for more.

It's Cyber Monday. If you plan to shop, check out this article for some tips to avoid online scams: How to shop safely on Cyber Monday.

Calling all knitters and crocheters! In a story you'll see first on Daybreak this morning, Goleta community reporter Juliet Lemar shows us how the Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Goleta is helping people experiencing homelessness keep warm this winter. Tune in at 6:05 a.m. to find out how you can participate in "Chase the Chill."

KSBY Handmade items are left at local parks for those in need to take free of charge.

And here's a heads up for drivers in Paso Robles: Today through Friday, the city will conduct road repairs requiring closures. Here's what you need to know to plan ahead:



Red River Dr. will be closed from Golden Hill Rd. to Shadow Meadow Way.

Vista Colina full closure. Residents on Salida Del Sol & Vista Cerro Dr. will need to use these detours to get home:

Take Golden Hill Road or Rolling Hills Road, and use Salida Del Sol as entry/exit.



Plus, in case you missed it, here are some of the top headlines from over the weekend:

