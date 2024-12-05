Morning Minute: Paso parking changes, holiday events and resources for seniors

Good morning, Central Coast! Today is Thursday, Dec. 5. Here's a look at some of the headlines we're following this morning in a one-minute read.

Earlier this year, the Paso Robles City Council scrapped the downtown paid parking program, but downtown employees still have to pay to park in designated lots. Now, the council is taking another look at employee parking. In a story you'll see first on Daybreak, Paso Robles community reporter Ashley Stevens explains what could happen next.

Holiday celebrations kick into high gear this weekend with parades, tree-lighting ceremonies, and more. In Daybreak this morning, meteorologist Vivian Rennie has a rundown of activities, plus a look at how the weather could affect these events.

One of those events is the annual Downtown SLO Holiday Parade on Friday. It's one of the biggest events of the year in San Luis Obispo and if you plan to attend, expect a big crowd! Community reporter Karson Wells has everything you need to know about parking and road closures in this story:

Happening today:

