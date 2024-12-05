What you need to know about the annual downtown San Luis Obispo holiday parade

On Friday people will gather along the streets in downtown San Luis Obispo to watch the annual holiday parade.

This is everything you need to know if you are planning on heading to the parade.

"The holiday parade brings thousands of people to downtown," said Maggie Kovach, the events manager for Downtown SLO, a nonprofit organization that supports downtown businesses.

Last year, she says the parade drew an estimated 15,000 people to downtown San Luis Obispo.

She says that this year they are expecting the same.

"People that are coming downtown, they're coming not just to watch the parade," said Kovach. "They're coming to eat, drink, shop, and just enjoy a full day. So we can expect to see some happy businesses."

KSBY spoke to some local businesses who tell me they are ready for the crowds.

"Usually we're closed for the parade, but this year, since we are the Christmas store, we decided to open up and let people shop, and take a break from watching the parade," said Erica Hamilton, the co-owner of Blackwater.

Across the street, a cashier at Rocket Fizz says they are ready for people looking for snacks to enjoy while they watch the parade.

"We have all sorts of beverages, all sorts of snacks," said Scott Hixon.

Kovach says that there are a few things to be aware of if you are attending.

Some roads will be blocked off beginning at 4 p.m. You can view a map of those closures below.

She also says showing up early is a good idea.

"If you set up chairs, we do see chairs set up as early as 9 a.m.," said Kovach. "If you set them up, be prepared, or just be aware that they may not be in the same places when you leave them if you're planning to leave them. Please don't set chairs up in the street either."

If you need to park downtown for the parade, the good news is that it's free in any of the structures and on the street after 6 p.m.

"Get in, get one of those spots, just make sure it's not in the street parking that's in the affected closure map," said Kovach

The 2-hour parade will start at 7 p.m. Friday at the corner of Chorro and Palm streets and will follow the red line below.

KSBY meteorologists Vivian Rennie and Dave Hovde will be emcee-ing at the parade on the corner of Monterey and Chorro streets.

Community reporter Karson Wells will also be bringing you parade coverage.