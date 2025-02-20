Morning Minute: Top stories on Daybreak

Good morning, Central Coast! Friday Jr. is here, which means the weekend is just within reach. The best part? A beautiful forecast to match!

Top stories on Daybreak

Former Cal Poly RA sentenced for sexual assault : Former Cal Poly residential advisor Alexis Alejandro pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a student in Poly Canyon Village last September. Investigators found he used a master key to enter the victim’s room. He has been sentenced to over seven years in prison and will be registered as a sex offender for life.

Santa Barbara County’s Opioid Unified Response grant program is offering $500,000 to local organizations for prevention, treatment, and harm reduction efforts in response to the growing opioid crisis. With opioid-related deaths rising from 12 in 2017 to 112 in 2023, experts emphasize the urgent need for funding, as many patients struggle with addiction, particularly to fentanyl. Organizations can apply for grants ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 until March 10, with funds distributed by June 2025.

San Luis Obispo residents may see an 8% increase in trash rates due to rising costs for labor, fuel, and disposal fees, but the city is still gathering community feedback before making a final decision. The proposed adjustment would raise the standard $47 monthly bill, though new services like free large item pickup, trash can exchanges, and a low-income discount program would be included. Residents can voice their concerns by submitting a written protest to the city clerk’s office before the March 18 council vote or attending an informational meeting on February 26 at the Ludwick Community Center.

