A potential trash rate increase could be coming to San Luis Obispo residents

Trash rates could soon see an increase in San Luis Obispo, but you still have time to voice your concerns and have your questions answered.

Right now, San Luis Obispo community members spend around $47 a month for their standard garbage bill... but that could potentially increase by almost 8 percent.

According to San Luis Obispo's utilities department, the proposed rate adjustment is because of increases in the garbage company's costs for labor, fuel, and post-collection disposal fees.

Community members say they have mixed feelings about it.

"The cost of living is already so high," said Eliana Cunningham, a San Luis Obispo resident. "And so even an increase that small over time would really build up."

"I don't know, 8%, I mean, trash is not super expensive, but that's fairly significant," said Luke Mayberry. "I mean I'd rather it not go up."

One community member said she received information about the potential increase in the mail.

"The one thing about it that they sent us was this large, four sheets of paper, and I tried to look and see what affected me," said Irma Nice.

There are also some new services that could be coming.

Despite the potential rate increase, you can expect no cost large item pickup, annual trash can exchanges, free holiday tree pickup, and a customer assistance program that offers a 20% discount to qualifying low-income customers.

It's important to keep in mind that this increase has not been approved yet, and there is still time to say how you feel about it, and make your voice heard.

You can submit a written protest to the city clerk's office. The city council will take this into account when they decide on this on March 18.

Before that public hearing, there are also a few informational meetings for community members to attend to have their questions and concerns addressed.

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: Doors open at 5 p.m. with a brief presentation at 5:30 p.m.

Location: Ludwick Community Center, 864 Santa Rosa St., SLO