Morro Bay 4-H Club shares progress made at their farm after the January storms

The Morro Bay 4-H Club’s farm was flooded by storms earlier this year putting their participation in the Mid-State Fair in jeopardy. Thanks to the community’s support that is no longer the case.

“We're really excited; all the kids in the club that have livestock projects will be attending the Mid-State Fair in July and all the animals are doing well and very healthy,” said Tammy Haas, the Morro Bay 4-H Club Co-Community Leader.

Kids and animals at the farm preparing for the fair seemed impossible five months ago.

After the heavy storms in January, the farm was underwater, with mud and debris everywhere.

“Terrible it was like there was stuff scattered everywhere,” said Max Holden, who is a member of the Morro Bay 4-H Club.

The pig pens were also destroyed.

“This is one area that we were able to rebuild and get cleaned up,” added Haas. “This is the area where the pigs are housed.”

The Morro Bay 4-H Club is an example of resilience, especially after sustaining approximately $30,000 in damages from the storms.

“We did have some big workdays within our club, which we had 25 to 30 members, parents, kids, grandparents come out, help clean up, shovel and help us get ready,” said Haas.

Only the hogs are at the farm, but the club will also be showing chickens, sheep, and a heifer named Willow.

“It's really fun,” said Ava Katen, who is the club member in charge of caring for Willow. “She's really just a nice animal […] you could tell that she trusts you.”

Holden is taking care of his hog Julia. Holden says Julia loves mud and cookie treats.

“I walk her for about 10 minutes, 10 to 20 minutes every day, and I'm kind of getting prepared with that,” said Holden. Although there is still work to be done such as fencing, the team is grateful.

“We just wanted to say thank you to the community for all the outreach that we were extremely grateful after this aired and January, it was just overwhelming,” said Haas.

Club members are looking forward to the fair. Katen said she loves taking care of animals, but there’s more.

“Learn communication with other people,” added Katen. “You have to talk to a lot of people you don't know, and it's just a really fun environment to be in.”

The kids will take their heifer and sheep to the fairgrounds on Saturday, July 22, and their pigs will arrive on Sunday, July 23.

Club leaders are hoping to get all the pending repairs at the farm done this fall.